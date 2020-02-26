|
Leonore Mosley
Greer - Leonore Mosley, 90, wife of the late Lamar Mosley, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Born in Queens, NY, she was the daughter of the late Archibald and Leonore King McAlonen.
Leonore graduated from Albertus Magnus College, New Haven, CT with a degree in Chemistry. She met the love of her life and husband of 58 years at General Electric in Schenectady, NY. Her most cherished role was that of being a mother and grandmother. She was life long bridge player, and choir member. Mrs. Mosley was a member of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Susan Osterhues (Rick), Craig Mosley (Carol), Kevin Mosley, Matthew Mosley (Audrey), Nora Beaulieu (David), and Paul Mosley (Angie); 26 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Carolinas, 706 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020