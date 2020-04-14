|
|
Leroy Morgan
Greenville - Leroy Ray Morgan, 80, husband of Donna Morgan, died Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Archie and Icie Ragsdale Morgan.
Leroy was a Mason, as well as a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
In addition to his loving wife Donna Morgan, he is survived by his daughter, Cindy McSwain (Barry); grandchildren, Talina Buckhiester (Chris), and Jeffrey McSwain (Carmen); great grandchilden, Azuri McSwain, Santez Garrett, and Amberlyn McSwain; and sisters, Ann Harris, Bobbie Galloway (David), and Linda Matthews (Troy).
In addion to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amber McSwain; a brother, Archie Morgan; and a sister, Hazel Lane.
A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Graceland West Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 403 Sulphur Springs Rd, Greenville, SC 29617.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020