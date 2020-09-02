Deacon Leroy N. Chapman, Sr.Greenville - Mr. Leroy Nathaniel Chapman, Sr., 73, passed away on Friday August 28, 2020 at McCall Hospice House. He was a son of the late Aaron and Janie Mae Bigby Chapman.Surviving; his wife, Carolyn Vernon Chapman, one daughter, Staci Akeisha Chapman of Greenville, SC; two sons, Leroy Nathaniel (Dawn) Chapman, Jr. of Lawrenceville, GA and Treyvis J (Patricia) Chapman of Rolla, MD; three sisters, Catherine Chapman of Virginia Beach, VA; Laura Chapman Brownlee of Simpsonville, SC and Anna (Elmore) Fields of Heapstead, NY; one brother, Aaron Chapman, Jr. of Greenville, SC; four grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Graveside Services: Saturday, September, 5th, 11:00am at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.