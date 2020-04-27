|
Leslie Elora Armitage
Simpsonville - Leslie Elora Armitage passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Greenville Post Acute Hospice Center. Born March 30, 1957, she was the daughter of Phyllis E. Armitage and the late Frank Lawrence Armitage of Simpsonville, SC.
She was a graduate of Wade Hampton High School and Greenville Technical College.
Survivors are three brothers, Frank Armitage of Greer, Robert Armitage of Fort Mills, and Tom Armitage of Reidsville, NC
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020