Services
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Armitage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Elora Armitage


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Elora Armitage Obituary
Leslie Elora Armitage

Simpsonville - Leslie Elora Armitage passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Greenville Post Acute Hospice Center. Born March 30, 1957, she was the daughter of Phyllis E. Armitage and the late Frank Lawrence Armitage of Simpsonville, SC.

She was a graduate of Wade Hampton High School and Greenville Technical College.

Survivors are three brothers, Frank Armitage of Greer, Robert Armitage of Fort Mills, and Tom Armitage of Reidsville, NC

A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -