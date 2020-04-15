|
Lewis Edward Cooley
Simpsonville - Lewis E. Cooley, 79, of Simpsonville, husband of Dorothy Hensley Cooley, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 while at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Clinton, SC, he was a son of the late Lewis David & Louise Gresham Cooley, and the grandson of the late Oscar & Nan Greer Gresham.
In addition to his wife, Dot, Mr. Cooley is survived by their son, Lewis Brian Cooley and his wife, Chris, of Simpsonville; step-grandchildren, Patrick Cox (Ashlee) of Fountain Inn, Lindsey Sill (Scott) of Simpsonville, and Nicholas Cox (Wimberly) of Fountain Inn; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Dylan, Marzelleigh-Ann, Lilla, and Charlie; brothers, John Douglas Cooley (Molly) of Waterloo, and Leon Cooley (Carole) of Fountain Inn; and a sister, Nancy Brown also of Fountain Inn.
He was preceded in death by four half-brothers, Marvin, Lloyd, Oscar and Roy Cooley; and a special niece, Rebecca Cooley Peden.
Mr. Cooley was a long-time member and Sunday School teacher of Simpsonville First Baptist Church and current member of Holly Ridge Baptist Church.
Mr. Cooley served in the United States Army Reserves and was Honorably Discharged as a Staff Sergeant. Lewis retired from Duke Energy after thirty-five years of service. He immediately began his own consulting company, Advanced Design Systems. Lewis was an Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) instructor and taught classes throughout the Southeast. He was most proud of the relationships he built within Duke Energy, the HVAC and Foam Insulation industries. He was a lifetime member of Refrigeration Services Engineering Society (RSES) and the Simpsonville Masonic Lodge # 311 AFM.
In 1993 Lewis received a heart transplant at Emory University Hospital, Atlanta, GA. He enjoyed becoming friends with the doctors and staff of the Emory Transplant Team. He also enjoyed serving for many years on the SC Donate Life Executive Board. His goal was to help share awareness of organ donation.
Calling Hours will be held from 9:00 am - 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 16, at the funeral home. We request that those who wish to pay their respects in person honor the current COVID-19 guidelines. We will be limiting the number of individuals in the funeral home at one time and asked that everyone adhere to the "social distancing" recommendations we've all been asked to follow.
A private graveside service will be held in Graceland East Memorial Park with Rev. Josh Culbertson officiating.
Memorials may be made to Donate Life SC, 4200 E North St #22, Greenville, SC 29615.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date. Those arrangements will be announced once finalized.
Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020