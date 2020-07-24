Lewis Richard Sisson Sr.
Greenville - Lewis Richard Sisson Sr., age 86, of Greenville, South Carolina and widower of the late Patsy Davis Sisson, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Lewis was born October 19, 1933 in Roanoke, Virginia to John and Bessie Sisson.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served our country during the Korean War. He retired from Union Oil Company of California after 40 years of service.
Lewis was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Greenville SC for 48 years.
Lewis is survived by son Lew Sisson; son Todd Sisson (Mary); and former daughter-in-law Fonda Sisson; sister Sue Keesling, brother Roy Sisson and brother Calvin Sisson; granddaughter Kelly Crooks (Austin), grandson Zack Sisson (Kierra), grandson Cole Sisson, grandson Jeffery Sisson, grandson Blake Sisson, granddaughter Elizabeth Sisson, great grandchild Kieran Crooks, great grandchild Corinne Crooks, great grandchild Claire Crooks and great grandchild Scarlett Sisson.
Lewis was preceded in death by his wife Patsy Sisson; father John Sisson and mother Bessie Sisson; sister Katherine Sisson; sister Alyse Ashwell; brother JD Sisson; brother Archie Sisson; brother James Sisson; brother Clarence Sisson and brother Frank Sisson.
The family would like to thank Dr. Alex Yang and his staff at Bon Secours Oncology, Hematology and Cancer Center for the care given to Lewis during his illness. Also, the family wishes to thank McCall Hospice House for the compassionate end of life care given to Lewis.
A graveside service for Lewis will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Graceland East Memorial Park, 2206 Woodruff Rd, Simpsonville, SC 29681. The family will have a private family service for Lewis at Trinity Lutheran Church, Greenville SC prior to the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lewis' memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 421 N. Main Street, Greenville, South Carolina 29601 US, trinitylutheran.ws
.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mackeycenturydrive.com.com
for the Sisson family.