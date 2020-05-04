|
Lewis W. Foster, III
Spartanburg - Lewis Worthington Foster, III, died peacefully on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the age of 77. Born June 23, 1942 to Lewis W. Foster II and Margaret H. Foster of Spartanburg, SC, Lewis spent much of his adult life in Greenville, SC. He was a life-long lover of music. He conducted or played trombone in multiple bands including the Greenville Civic Band, the Greenville Jazz Ensemble, the Upstate Senior Band, the Carolinians Jazz Ensemble, and for many years could be heard as part of the band at Music by the Lake at Furman. He had a wonderful strong voice that he used performing with the Greenville Savoyards, where he also used his natural skills with wood and tools to build the sets.
Lewis was a graduate of the University of Georgia, and taught high school band, math, and computers. He loved the church and was an active member of Fourth Presbyterian Church of Greenville, SC for over 40 years, serving as an elder and a deacon, singing in the choir, and playing in the bell choir.
Survivors include his children, Laura Allison Hunt (Dan) of Cleveland, SC and Lewis Craig Foster (Kellie) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Jack, Sam, and Robin Foster; siblings, Julia F. Campbell (Gary) of Woodruff, SC, Mary F. White of Spartanburg, SC, Gerald W. Foster (Diane) of Fort Collins, CO, and Gilbert N. Foster (Amy) of Iron Station, NC; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
A Service of the Resurrection will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Special Music Fund at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 703 East Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in The Greenville News from May 4 to May 6, 2020