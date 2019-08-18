|
Lila L. Calwile
Mauldin - Mrs. Lila Lee Calwile 86, passed on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Rainey Hospice House. She was a daughter of the late Minnie Williams.
Surviving are one daughter, Denise Ann (Roy) Clark of Mauldin, SC; three sons, Albert (Estelle) Calwile, James Calwile, both of Greenville, SC and Willie Mack (Joyce) Calwile of Mauldin, SC; one sister, Julia Ann Turner of Gray Court, SC; one brother, Jessie Jean Williams of Laurens, SC; ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service: Monday, August 19, 2019, 2:00pm at Mt. Emmanuel Baptist Church, with burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 18, 2019