1/1
Lila Wilson Bagwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lila's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lila Wilson Bagwell

Greenville - Lila Wilson Bagwell, 99, died Monday, August 24, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Lillie Adams Wilson.

She was a retired Fashion Samples Supervisor at Stone Manufacturing Company. And she was a member of the Lydia Class at Rocky Creek Baptist Church. She loved gardening and was passionate about her faith in God, her lovely flower and vegetable gardens, and her dear family.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Norwood; grandson, Vance Jenkins; granddaughter, Tracy J. Winetroub (Peter); great granddaughters Kristen Smith and Haley Winetroub.

She was predeceased by her husband of 80 years, Carl Henry Bagwell; an infant daughter; daughter, Shirley Burton; grandson, Jeffrey Burton; son-in-law, David Norwood; brothers J.T., Ernest, Grady, and Leslie Wilson.

A celebration of Mrs. Bagwell's life will take place on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel of the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow in the Rocky Creek Baptist Church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Senior Adult Fund at Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 1801 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607.

The family would like to thank especially Ms.Davia Johnson, RN, of Regency Southern Care Hospice Services, and the loving, supportive staff at Greenville Place Assisted Living, who took such good care of Mr. and Mrs. Bagwell during their two-year stay there.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved