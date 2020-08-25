Lila Wilson Bagwell



Greenville - Lila Wilson Bagwell, 99, died Monday, August 24, 2020.



Born in Greenville County, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Lillie Adams Wilson.



She was a retired Fashion Samples Supervisor at Stone Manufacturing Company. And she was a member of the Lydia Class at Rocky Creek Baptist Church. She loved gardening and was passionate about her faith in God, her lovely flower and vegetable gardens, and her dear family.



She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Norwood; grandson, Vance Jenkins; granddaughter, Tracy J. Winetroub (Peter); great granddaughters Kristen Smith and Haley Winetroub.



She was predeceased by her husband of 80 years, Carl Henry Bagwell; an infant daughter; daughter, Shirley Burton; grandson, Jeffrey Burton; son-in-law, David Norwood; brothers J.T., Ernest, Grady, and Leslie Wilson.



A celebration of Mrs. Bagwell's life will take place on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown Chapel of the Thomas McAfee Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow in the Rocky Creek Baptist Church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Senior Adult Fund at Rocky Creek Baptist Church, 1801 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607.



The family would like to thank especially Ms.Davia Johnson, RN, of Regency Southern Care Hospice Services, and the loving, supportive staff at Greenville Place Assisted Living, who took such good care of Mr. and Mrs. Bagwell during their two-year stay there.









