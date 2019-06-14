Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Greenville - Lillian E. McCumber, 94 of Taylors, SC went home to be with her Lord on June 12, 2019.

Visitation will be held at Mackey at Century Drive Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm with the funeral service at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at Riverside Memorial Gardens, Jacksonville, Florida.

Lillian was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Edwin Chester Hastings and Elizabeth Weller Hastings on October 19, 1924. She is preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Elizabeth Hastings, four brothers: Paul, Edwin, Robert, and Chester; husband, James R. Hill and her husband Thomas L. McCumber.

Survived by her sister, Margaret Piipke; daughter, Elizabeth Hill; son, Ed McCumber (Maribeth); three grandsons: Michael Adams (Abigail), Matthew McCumber, and Andrew McCumber (Alexis); and three great grandsons: Ellery, Loren, and Mac.

She was a long time member of Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Greer, SC.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fellowship Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1105 Old Spartanburg Road, Greer, SC 29650 or South Carolina Chapter, 301 University Ridge, Suite 5850, Greenville, SC 29601.

Condolences may be made at www.mackeymortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on June 14, 2019
