Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Lillian Joyce Pittman

Lillian Joyce Pittman Obituary
Lillian Joyce Pittman

Travelers Rest, SC - Lillian Joyce Pittman, 82, of Travelers Rest, wife of the late Arthur Preston Pittman, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late John Henry and Lilda Elizabeth Pittman Harrison. Mrs. Pittman was a retired weaver from the J.P. Stevens Greer Plant.

Surviving is her daughter, Tina Pittman Hensley and husband Randy; a sister, Bertha Bentley and one grandson, Tyler Pittman.

In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a son, David Duran Pittman; 3 brothers and 1 sister.

A Memorial service will be held at 3 o'clock Sunday afternoon at The Howze Mortuary Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 PM Sunday at the mortuary prior to the service.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest is in charge of arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
