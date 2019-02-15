|
Lillian Sandra Ennis
Greenville - Lillian Sandra Ennis, our beloved sister and aunt, age 75, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, February 11, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 13, 1943 in Catawba County to the late James Talmadge and Frances Short Ennis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a baby brother, Walter Murray Ennis.
Ms. Ennis graduated from Lenoir High School and continued her education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in Medical Technology. She later received her Master's Degree in Microbiology and Pathology. After graduating, she pursued her passion for Christ on the mission field through African Evangelical Fellowship at Luampa Missions Hospital of Zambia for 6 years and carried a love for the Zambian people in her heart for a lifetime.
Many years later her work in Microbiology brought her to the shores of Haiti to assist in the identification of deadly bacteria that was ravaging the area after a devastating earthquake. She retired from Vidant Medical Center in 2009 and lived in Greenville, NC until her passing.
She leaves behind her sister and best friend, Beverly Ennis Spence of Supply, NC; two nephews, Bobby Spence and wife Melissa of Raleigh, NC and Gregg Spence and wife Tami of Williamston, NC; and one niece, Leanne Spence Houston of Chapin, SC.
She was the great-aunt to seven and great-great-aunt to eight nieces and nephews all of whom loved and cherished their Aunt Sandy. She was a constant and quiet presence in their lives.
The family will be celebrating and remembering her life and legacy on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with a graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery in Hickory, NC conducted by Rev. Ralph Ennis.
She would be honored to be remembered by your thoughtful donations to the James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital (vidanthealthfoundation.com) or by supporting your local animal shelter.
Published in The Greenville News on Feb. 15, 2019