Greenville - Ms. Lillie Bell Durham, 72, of Greenville, passed on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Arrowhead Health and Rehabilitation, Jonesboro, Georgia. She was a daughter of the late Larthun Lisco Durham, Sr., and Lilla Childs Durham.

Surviving: one daughter, Labrentha (Jonathan) Lonon of McDonough, GA; three sisters, Ella King of Simpsonville, SC, Nettie Daniel of Mauldin, SC, and Charlesina (Jimmy) Yeargin of Simpsonville, SC; one sister-in-law, Lila Russell Durham of Taylors, SC; three brothers, Larthun Lisco (Inez) Durham, Jr., of Ellenwood, GA, Conous (Ann) Durham and Glen Dee (Bobbie) Durham, both of Greenville, SC; three grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service: Wednesday, April 8, 2020 12:00pm at Popular Springs Baptist Church, Simpsonville, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
