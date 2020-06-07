Lillie Inez Morgan Taylor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillie Inez Morgan Taylor

Greenville - Lillie Inez Morgan Taylor, 95, of Greenville died June 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Monroe Frank Taylor.

Born in Travelers Rest, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Emily Morgan. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother as well as a devoted homemaker. She was a member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Elaine Spillman (Steve) of Travelers Rest and Patricia Cooper (Jeff) of Greenville; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Hilda Jernigan and Mamie "Peggy" Williams.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Burnette.

Mrs. Taylor will lie in state Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. A private graveside service will be held.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of SC, Greenville Chapter, 301 University Ridge, Greenville, SC 29601.

Friends are encouraged to leave condolence messages on the tribute wall of the online obituary at www.thomascafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Lying in State
09:00 - 03:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved