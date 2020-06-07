Lillie Inez Morgan Taylor
Greenville - Lillie Inez Morgan Taylor, 95, of Greenville died June 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Monroe Frank Taylor.
Born in Travelers Rest, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Emily Morgan. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother as well as a devoted homemaker. She was a member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Elaine Spillman (Steve) of Travelers Rest and Patricia Cooper (Jeff) of Greenville; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Hilda Jernigan and Mamie "Peggy" Williams.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Burnette.
Mrs. Taylor will lie in state Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. A private graveside service will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of SC, Greenville Chapter, 301 University Ridge, Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.