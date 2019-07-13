Lillis Elizabeth Brown Smith



Greenville - On the afternoon of July 11, 2019, Lillis Elizabeth Brown Smith peacefully passed from this world into the loving hands of our Heavenly Father. The sole surviving daughter of Lloyd Brown and Wyllie Etta Davis Brown, Lillis was born in the small community of Midway, South Carolina, near Walhalla, on October 1, 1928. Her childhood years growing up in Seneca, where the family settled, blessed her with many wonderful memories and lifelong relationships. After completing high school in 1945, Lillis chose to further her education by entering Winthrop College, and she graduated in 1949 with a degree in Home Economics and Business. Soon afterwards, on August 17, 1949, she married Thomas Gerald (Jerry) Smith of Seneca, the man who was to spend the next 70 years by her side. Together they moved from Seneca, to Greenville, to Charlotte, and back to Greenville, raising their two children and making their life together.



Once her children were in school, Lillis completed her postgraduate work in order to earn her teaching certificate. Thus began a career which turned out to be her calling for years to come. She was most definitely a gifted mathematics teacher, as evidenced by her many recognitions, including the Teacher of the Year distinction at Eastside High School in 1984. But her teaching abilities expanded beyond the classroom. Even after retirement, she continued to tutor students in her home for nearly two decades. She also taught Sunday school, worked with the children's choir, and was a certified Lay Speaker at Aldersgate Methodist Church in Greenville, where she was a member for over 50 years. Lillis loved horses, cooking, playing the piano, staying in touch with her dear friends from high school and college, reaching out to others, and, most of all, her family.



She was preceded in death by her two beloved sisters, Mitylene Brown Irick and Sarah Louise Brown Richardson.



She is survived by her loyal and devoted husband Jerry; her daughter Lisa Smith Cantrell (Randy) and son Thomas (Chip) Gerald Smith Jr.; her grandchildren: Emlee Cantrell Cuevas (Rick), Aimee Cantrell Hyatt (Bob), Lloyd Smith, and Jake Smith; and five precious great- grandchildren: Lucas and Sofia Cuevas, and Olivia, Ava, and Nolan Hyatt. "Mimi" so loved and enjoyed the children! Lillis spent her years extracting the most out of each day and pushing through whatever circumstances came her way. It was that drive in her that kept her engaged in life! She loved deeply, and her great presence in the lives of her family is irreplaceable.



A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 7 Shannon Dr., Greenville, SC 29615. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 2:00 PM, prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church or to a .



Visit the Mackey Mortuary online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.com Published in The Greenville News from July 13 to July 14, 2019