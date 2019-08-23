|
|
Lilly Caviness
Easley - Lilly West Lollis Caviness passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 as a very proud 90-year-old. Born in Anderson SC on July 25, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Belton Bartow West and Inez Huckaby West. She was a 1947 graduate of White Plains High School, and completed the LPN nursing program of Greenville Technical College in the early 1970s.
She was a nurse with the Greenville Hospital System for 22 years and loved every moment of her nursing career, especially the 15 years she spent working with patients of the Cancer Treatment Center. She later worked, up to age 88, in the Activities Dept. at Magnolias of Easley and relished every minute with those assisted living residents, many of whom were much younger than she.
Lilly loved God, her family, and just about every person she met throughout her life. She will be missed by her family and wide circle of friends more than words can express. Her infectious humor, positive outlook and deep abiding faith carried her through to the last moment of her life.
Surviving are her children, Sandra Lollis Reynolds of Easley, Brenda Lollis Hardy of Greenville and Charles E. Lollis, also of Greenville; a sister, Lois Wells of Williamston; a brother, Bill West (Gathel) of Houston TX; five grandchildren, Septima Hardy of Atlanta, Chad Hardy and Dara Hardy of Greenville, Jeremy O'Connor (Carrie) of Fletcher, NC, and Heather Lollis of Corinth, MS; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her spouses, Rufus Taylor Lollis, Sr. and Ray Caviness; a son, Rufus T (Rick) Lollis, Jr.; three brothers, Raymond, Joe and Charlie West; and a sister, Helen W. Pack.
A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, August 26 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Robinson Funeral Home, 1425 Powdersville Rd, Easley, SC. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home. Committal will be in the mausoleum of Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2410 Gentry Memorial Hwy. in Pickens, SC. The family is at the home of Sandy Reynolds in Easley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Care, 114 East Main St., Rock Hill, SC 29731. The family is grateful for the outstanding palliative and in-home hospice care provided by Providence Care staff.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 23, 2019