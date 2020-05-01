|
|
Lilly Long Phillips
Greenville - Lilly Long Phillips, 98, of Greenville, SC, passed away on April 29, 2020 at McCall Hospice House.
Lilly was a member of Berea First Baptist Church. She and her late husband, Gilbert, were former owners and founders of Phillips Supply. Lilly enjoyed growing and tending to her flowers and vegetable garden, as well as caring for her dogs.
She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Frankie Hightower and Birdie Harmon, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gilbert M. Phillips; her parents, Bruce A. Long and Liddie L. Pottmyer; a brother, Charles D. Long; and a sister, Mildred L. Howell.
Due to CDC guidelines regarding the current pandemic, a private service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reedy River Baptist Church Cemetery Maintenance Fund, 871 N Hwy 25 Bypass, Greenville, SC 29617.
Published in The Greenville News from May 1 to May 3, 2020