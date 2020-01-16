|
Lincoln Davis Cooley
Easley - Lincoln Davis Cooley, 42, of Easley, South Carolina, died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends on January 14, 2020, at Prisma Health - Greenville, following a sudden illness. Born on November 1, 1977, in LaGrange, Georgia, he was the son of Cathy Pursley Cooley and Alton Cooley.
This past year Lincoln moved to Easley, but spent most of his life in LaGrange where he was a member of Boy Scouts of America Troup #324. He earned the distinction of Eagle Scout and was also a member of the Order of the Arrow, Vigil. He recently joined Easley's Boy Scout Troup #37 in the role of assistant Scout Master. Lincoln was a member of Faith Baptist Church in LaGrange, and also attended First Baptist Church of Easley. He was a devout Christian and openly shared his faith. Lincoln was a true ray of sunshine, always cheerful, with a pure heart of unconditional love. With his warm and infectious personality, he never met a stranger. He was a huge Star Wars fan and loved the Clemson Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Atlanta Braves. He leaves behind his precious corgi, Leia.
And a heartfelt thank you to very special family members: Berta James, Jerri James, Randy and Jeannette Little.
In addition to his parents, Lincoln is survived by brothers, Lee "Rocky" Cooley and wife, Kristi James Cooley (Lincoln's beloved "K.J.") of Easley, SC; Joseph "Buck" Cooley and wife, Brittany; nephews, Case and Riggs Cooley, of LaGrange, GA; grandfather, Dr. Norman B. Pursley of Lincolnton, GA, and special family friend, Wayne Burgess. He is also survived by countless aunts, uncles, and cousins, all of whom adored Lincoln.
He is predeceased by maternal grandmother, Florence Pursley; paternal grandparents, Ernestine and Radney Cooley; and Aunt June Pursley.
Funeral services will be Saturday, January 18th at Faith Baptist Church, 552 Hammett Rd., LaGrange, GA. Visitation 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, with the service following at 1:00 pm. A second funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20th, at 2pm at Easley First Baptist Church, 300 East 1st Avenue, Easley, SC, 29640. Interment will follow at Robinson Memorial Gardens, 1425 Powdersville Road, Easley, SC 29642.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lincoln Cooley's memory can be made to Chattahoochee Council of the Boy Scouts of America, 1237 1st Avenue, Columbus, GA 31901. (706-327-2634) or to Camp Blue Skies (camp for special needs adults that Lincoln loved to attend) campblueskies.org.
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive is assisting the Cooley family.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020