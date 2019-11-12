Resources
- - On Monday, November 11 2019, Linda Anne Gotham, loving mother of three and grandmother of four, was called home to Heaven at the age of 82.

Linda was born in Midland, MI and raised by Oren and Wanda Gotham. She resided in Midland, MI, Mt. Pleasant, MI and Panama City Beach, FL before making the Upstate her home, in Greenville and then Travelers Rest.

She is survived by her three children: Stephen Bellows, Kathryn Neubauer and Michael Graves. Her grandchildren are Ashley Johnson, Jaden Blake, Benjamin Robinson and Joshua Bellows. She is also survived by her brothers Richard Gotham and Mike Gotham.

Linda loved dogs, especially her rescue Leon, and loved to paint. She was loved and many and never forgot a face. She never met a stranger... just a new friend.

A celebration of life will be held at The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Greenville, SC this Saturday, November 16 at 1:30pm.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
