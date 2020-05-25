Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Lying in State
Thursday, May 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Dobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Bryant Dobson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Bryant Dobson Obituary
Linda Bryant Dobson

Greenville - Linda Bryant Dobson, 79, of Greenville, died Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Born in Rock Hill, SC, she was the daughter of the late Carlyle and Annie Bee McGarity Bryant.

Mrs. Dobson was a loving homemaker, volunteered for 30 years with the Greenville Hospital System and was the original Buddy the Bear for the Greenville Children's Hospital. She devoted the last several years of her life to training therapy dogs and visiting patients at and the students at West End Elementary School in Easley.

She is survived by three sons, William Dobson (Lynne) of Boone, NC, Daniel Dobson (Elizabeth) of Greenville, and Jonathan Dobson (Shannon) of Greenville; nine grandchildren, Priscilla, Jourdan, Colleen, Douglas, Alex, Ellen, Ashley, Dana, and Megan; and two sisters, Dianne Bryant of Greenville and Donna Weddington of Battle Creek, MI.

In addition to her parents and daughter, Laura, she was preceded in death by two sons, Robert A. Dobson, IV and Michael A. Dobson; a grandson, Robert A. Dobson, V; a brother, Carlyle "Randy" Bryant; and a sister, Jeanne Snyder.

Mrs. Dobson will lie in state at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. for friends to pay their respects.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605 or to Foothills Golden Retriever Rescue (FHGRR), P.O. Box 9077, Greenville, SC 29604.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 25 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now