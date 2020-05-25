|
Linda Bryant Dobson
Greenville - Linda Bryant Dobson, 79, of Greenville, died Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, she was the daughter of the late Carlyle and Annie Bee McGarity Bryant.
Mrs. Dobson was a loving homemaker, volunteered for 30 years with the Greenville Hospital System and was the original Buddy the Bear for the Greenville Children's Hospital. She devoted the last several years of her life to training therapy dogs and visiting patients at and the students at West End Elementary School in Easley.
She is survived by three sons, William Dobson (Lynne) of Boone, NC, Daniel Dobson (Elizabeth) of Greenville, and Jonathan Dobson (Shannon) of Greenville; nine grandchildren, Priscilla, Jourdan, Colleen, Douglas, Alex, Ellen, Ashley, Dana, and Megan; and two sisters, Dianne Bryant of Greenville and Donna Weddington of Battle Creek, MI.
In addition to her parents and daughter, Laura, she was preceded in death by two sons, Robert A. Dobson, IV and Michael A. Dobson; a grandson, Robert A. Dobson, V; a brother, Carlyle "Randy" Bryant; and a sister, Jeanne Snyder.
Mrs. Dobson will lie in state at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown on Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. for friends to pay their respects.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605 or to Foothills Golden Retriever Rescue (FHGRR), P.O. Box 9077, Greenville, SC 29604.
Published in The Greenville News from May 25 to May 27, 2020