|
|
Linda Caroline Quinn
Greenville -
Caroline Quinn, 64, of 36 Westview Avenue passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 after a courageous 7 year battle with Alzheimer's.
Born in Greenville, SC on October 20, 1955, she was the daughter of Louise A. Quinn and the late Kirby J. Quinn, Jr.
Caroline graduated from Christ Church Episcopal High School, Greenville, in 1973. She attended Queens College in Charlotte, NC and graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, in 1977. She was active in her family's furniture and interior designer business, Town House Galleries, Inc. for many years as a noted interior designer. She was then owner of The English Cottage, and more recently, owner of Green Eyed Girls Boutique. She was a very creative and talented artist specializing in beautiful painted finishes.
Caroline is survived by her daughter, Kirby Quinn Mills, of Austin, Texas, her partner, David Young, her mother Louise A. Quinn, and her sister, Lucy A. Quinn, all of Greenville.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the loving care provided by Pendleton Manor Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 123 W Antrim Dr, Greenville, SC 29607. Due to the Corona virus situation, a ceremony of life will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020