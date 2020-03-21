|
Linda Clayton Knight James
Greenville - Linda Clayton Knight James, 80, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2020. She was born in Hartsville, SC, to the late Hubert and Ethel Clayton.
Mrs. James graduated from Greenville high school, and attended business college. Over the course of 45 years in banking, she served as an officer for First Federal Savings and Loan, First Savings Bank, Southern National Bank, and BB&T. After retiring in 1998, she continued to work part time at BB&T. When she wasn't working, she loved to travel, especially to the beach. She also enjoyed spending time with friends, family, and her faithful dogs, Daisy and Benji.
She is survived by her brother, Wayne Clayton; her daughter, Lea Pinion (David); two stepsons, Al James and Joe James (Terri); and six grandchildren: Allison Knight Pinion Smith, Lauren Pinion, Megan Pinion, Emily James, Andrew James, Julie James, and Laura James Blazevich (Davis).
She was predeceased by her first husband, Roy E. Knight; husband, William B. James; and daughter, Allison Lynn Knight.
Due to the current CDC guidelines, a service will be held privately for the family. A celebration of life service may be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Rd, Greenville, SC 29607, and Meals on Wheels of Greenville, 15 Oregon St, Greenville, SC 29605.
Online condolences may be made at www.MackeyMortuary.com .
Mackey Mortuary is assisting the family.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020