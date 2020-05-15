Resources
Linda Cooley Allison

Huntersville, NC - Mrs. Linda Cooley Allison, age 78, wife of Paul H. Allison, Jr. of Huntersville, NC, went home to GLORY, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Paul Thompson.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date at Huntersville United Methodist Church, 14005 Stumptown Rd., Huntersville, NC 28078.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Huntersville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 378, Huntersville, NC 28070.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Greenville News from May 15 to May 16, 2020
