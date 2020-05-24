Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Graceland West Cemetery
Linda Dover Obituary
Linda Dover

Greenville - Linda Lee Passmore Dover, 59, died Friday, May 22, 2020.

Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of James Alfred and Julie Brown Gardo.

Linda was a member of Agnew Road Church of God. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt and friend.

In addition to her parents, Linda is survived by a son Michael Dover; three sisters, Judy Benton and Wanda Cadell and husband Mike, and Cindy McCall and husband, Tony; two brothers, Jamie Passmore and girlfriend Tracy Brown, and Allen Passmore; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheri Dover

A graveside service with social distancing will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 am in Graceland West Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in memory of Linda to Harvest Hope Food Bank, 2818 White Horse Road, Greenville SC 29611.

Condolences and Hugs from Home may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 24 to May 26, 2020
