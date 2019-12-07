Services
Linda Duncan Styles Obituary
Linda Duncan Styles

Travelers Rest - Linda Duncan Styles, 71, of Travelers Rest, Passed away December 6, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late William and Mildred Clardy Duncan. Mrs. Styles was a Social Worker with DSS, a homemaker, and was a member of Locust Hill Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband: Ron Styles; one son: David Styles (Michelle); one daughter: Jeanna Anderson (Chris); one brother: Michael Duncan; three grandchildren: Nikki Anderson, Chad Anderson, and Will Styles; three great-grandchildren; and a special cousin Lee Leslie.

The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Locust Hill Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Locust Hill Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Locust Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Locust Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 759, Travelers Rest, SC 29690, or The , 508 Hampton St. #200, Columbia, SC 29201.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
