|
|
Linda Gail Flowers
Greenville - Linda Gail Flowers, 77, wife of the late Victor Bruce Flowers, passed away December 1, 2019.
Born in Greenville, SC, Gail was the daughter of the late David and Virginia Bright.
She was a member of Park Place Baptist Church and retired as a Secretary from First Citizens Bank after many years. After her retirement, Gail worked part-time at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church where she touched many lives.
She is survived by her only son, Steven Flowers, Greenville; a grandson, Matthew Flowers and his wife Meaghan, Taylors; a sister-in-law, Vicki Thames and her husband Bill, Mauldin.
A visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019