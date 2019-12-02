Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:15 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Flowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Gail Flowers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Gail Flowers Obituary
Linda Gail Flowers

Greenville - Linda Gail Flowers, 77, wife of the late Victor Bruce Flowers, passed away December 1, 2019.

Born in Greenville, SC, Gail was the daughter of the late David and Virginia Bright.

She was a member of Park Place Baptist Church and retired as a Secretary from First Citizens Bank after many years. After her retirement, Gail worked part-time at Buncombe Street United Methodist Church where she touched many lives.

She is survived by her only son, Steven Flowers, Greenville; a grandson, Matthew Flowers and his wife Meaghan, Taylors; a sister-in-law, Vicki Thames and her husband Bill, Mauldin.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown followed by the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
Download Now