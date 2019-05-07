Services
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Coleman Memorial Cemetery
Travelers Rest, SC
Florence - Child of the Risen Savior, daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

Linda Gale Foxworth died April 26, 2019 at Carolina MUSC in Florence, SC, under the care of Agape Hospice. She was born May 10, 1944 in Greenville, SC, to Rufus Foy and Ruth Brooks Foxworth.

Linda was a graduate of Travelers Rest High School and attended Draughon School of Business. She worked many years as a sales representative for Acosta Marketing Service. Linda was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed making beaded jewelry. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Florence, SC.

Linda is survived by three sisters: Donna Greene (Jeff), Sandra Baumberger (Julius) and Sharon Armitage (Frank); brother-in-law, Roland Styles, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who grieve her passing but cherish all the sweet memories.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Wanda Styles and a nephew, Jeffrey Greene, Jr.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 am at Coleman Memorial Cemetery in Travelers Rest, SC. Julius Baumberger and Gregg Styles will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 700 Park Avenue, Florence, SC 29501.

Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published in The Greenville News on May 7, 2019
