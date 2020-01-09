|
Linda Hindman Tooley Splawn
Landrum - Linda Hindman Tooley Splawn, 40, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Landrum, SC. She was born in Charleston, SC to the late Marshall and Jackie Hindman (Parker). She is survived by her husband George Splawn (Inman), two children Amber and Hunter Tooley (Lyman), siblings Cynthia Mullikin (Lakewood, WA), Marcia Hindman Green (Duncan), Debbie Hindman (Lyman), Dena Romig (Council Bluffs, IA), Shannon Munsick (Boilings Springs), Eric Lagerholm (Greenville), Will Lagerholm (Aiken), a grandmother Norma Lagerholm (Greer) as well as 3 nieces and 3 nephews.
She is predeceased by paternal grandparents Jesse and Darcus Hindman, maternal grandparents Dee and Betty Jean Sutherland (Good) and bonus dad Fred Lagerholm.
A memorial service will be held Saturday January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Heritage Chapel Baptist Church at 218 Alexander Rd. Greer, SC 29650. A special thank you to her friends Joseph and Melynda Moss for their unwavering love and support.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Greenville Humane Society as she had a passion for all animals.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020