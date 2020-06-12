Linda Jane Schumacher
Easley - Linda Jane (Truby) Schumacher, 77, of Little Valley, NY, (and most recently Easley, SC), passed away on June 11, 2020.
Linda was born of the late Ernest and Margorie (Hanbury) Truby on April 2, 1943.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Schumacher) Dilmore of Tully, NY, and Kristy Schumacher of Easley; a son-in-law, Jonathan Dilmore; four grandchildren, Nathan, Ryan, Brennan, and Logan; and sisters; Jean Rae (Truby) Erskine, and Susan Marie (Truby) Knapp.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Schumacher; and her sister, Jo Ann (Truby) Waite.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.