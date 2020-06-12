Linda Jane Schumacher
1943 - 2020
Linda Jane Schumacher

Easley - Linda Jane (Truby) Schumacher, 77, of Little Valley, NY, (and most recently Easley, SC), passed away on June 11, 2020.

Linda was born of the late Ernest and Margorie (Hanbury) Truby on April 2, 1943.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy (Schumacher) Dilmore of Tully, NY, and Kristy Schumacher of Easley; a son-in-law, Jonathan Dilmore; four grandchildren, Nathan, Ryan, Brennan, and Logan; and sisters; Jean Rae (Truby) Erskine, and Susan Marie (Truby) Knapp.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Schumacher; and her sister, Jo Ann (Truby) Waite.

To view the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.thomasmcafee.com.




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
