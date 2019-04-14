|
Linda Joyce Johnson
Greer - Linda Joyce Johnson, 71, of Greer, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 with her family by her side.
Born in Indiana, she was the daughter of the late William Rough Sr. and Alice Morris. She moved to the Greenville Area in 1984.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, David R. Johnson; her son, Lee Johnson; her daughter Shannon Thomas (Rex Thomas); her brother, William Rough and many loved ones.
Lynn graduated from the Chicago Institute of Arts with a degree in Interior Design. She took great pride with the design and overseeing construction of a home in Sugar Creek that was years ahead of the time. Her family will always appreciate her efforts creating forever memories.
Linda enjoyed volunteering with her therapy dog. She will be remembered for her compassion and love she shared with everyone she met.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to McCall Hospice House.
Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 14, 2019