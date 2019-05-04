|
Linda Lorene Traber Carbaugh
- - Linda Lorene Traber Carbaugh passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She is survived by her husband of forty-four years, James Christopher Carbaugh, three children, and twelve grandchildren. Linda earned a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Texas Woman's University and a Master's in Nursing from The University of South Carolina. She spent many of her working years employed at Marshall I. Pickens Hospital. She and her husband worked together in several endeavors, including The Florence Crittenton Home and Services in Nashville, TN; The American School in Karachi, Pakistan; The South Carolina Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville, SC; The Hurricane Hugo Project, the National Institutes of Health; and Parthenon Pavillion in Nashville, TN. Linda was also employed at Shriner's Hospital for a number of years. Children include Cory Traber Carbaugh and wife Evgenia Petrovna Manjosova; Ethan Bolding Carbaugh and wife Kallan O'Bryan Smith; and, Natalie McCarley Carbaugh McSharry and husband Patrick O'Connor McSharry. Her grandchildren include the McSharrys - Mary, Emma, Abigail, Owen, Lily, Lucy; and, the Carbaughs - Anabel and Nikolai, Cash, Wade, Sloan, and Mila. It was Linda's wish to have a private family celebration of her life. Condolences can be sent to 300 Lee Street, Liberty, SC 29657. Memorials honoring Linda's life can be sent to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in The Greenville News on May 4, 2019