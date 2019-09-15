|
Linda Lou Pierce
Greenville - Linda Lou Pierce, 56, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her parent's home.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of Harold Curtis Pierce and Anne Hoke Pierce. Linda retired from the SC Parole and Community Corrections Division after 30 years of service and was a member of Marietta First Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, Linda is also survived by her 3 sisters: Cheryl Shaw of Greenville, Nancy White (Clay) of Travelers Rest and Julie Alexander (Raymond) of Travelers Rest; nieces: Cory Shaw Mulligan (Tyler), Morgan Hicks Sanford (Brandon) and Grace White; nephew: Zachery White; great-niece: Ella Mulligan; great-nephews: Finley Mulligan and Jackson Sanford and her best friend: Amy Campbell.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
The family will be at 130 Ann Lane, Marietta, SC.
