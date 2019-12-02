Resources
Linda McGahee Landreth Bolt

Linda McGahee Landreth Bolt Obituary
Linda McGahee Landreth Bolt

Greenville - Linda McGahee Landreth Bolt passed away on November 27, 2019 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. She is survived by her husband, John Douglas Bolt and her children, Kelly (Scott) Dodenhoff and Adam Landreth, siblings Brenda Bridwell, Andy (Chris) McGahee and Billy (Evelyn) McGahee Jr, Danny McGahee and grandchildren Grayson and Carter Dodenhoff. She worked at Greenville Hospital System and Internal Medicine & Cardiology. The burial will be private.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019
