|
|
Linda Parrish Spooner
Simpsonville - Linda P. Spooner, 78, of Simpsonville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 17, 2020.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM in the Cannon Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Cannon Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 PM.
Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for additional information.
Cannon Funeral home
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020