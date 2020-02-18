Services
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:30 PM
the Cannon Funeral Home Chapel
Linda Parrish Spooner

Simpsonville - Linda P. Spooner, 78, of Simpsonville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 17, 2020.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:30 PM in the Cannon Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Cannon Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 PM.

Cannon Funeral home
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
