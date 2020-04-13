Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Cason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Roche Cason

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Roche Cason Obituary
Linda Roche Cason

Easley - Linda Roche Cason "Lin", 71, wife of Gary Cason, of Easley, died Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Born in Charleston, SC, she was a daughter of the late William and Zellie Jollie Roche.

Linda was an active member of Brushy Creek Baptist Church in Easley, where she was a member of the Abiding Hope Sunday School Class and served in the church choir.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her children, Emile DeCandt (Rhonda), Tammy Follis (Chris), Angie Vickery (Bill) and Lee Cason(Tara); a sister, Charlotte Martinez-Richter; 16 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren on the way.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patty Magnelli.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Graceland West Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brushy Creek Baptist Church,100 Clay St, Easley, SC 29642.

Linda's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on her obituary tribute wall and send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
Download Now