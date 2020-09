Linda Sue Lindsay BarnetteGreer - Linda Sue Lindsay Barnette, 79, widow of Truman Barnette, passed away on September 2, 2020.A native of Greenville, daughter of the late Eugene and Agnes "Granny" Durham Lindsay, she was a retired employee of Exide Battery, a member of Harmony Fellowship and a "Super Nanny".Surviving are one son, Ronnie Hayes of the home; one brother, Ted Lindsay and one sister, Bobbie Jo Hudson.Mrs. Barnette was predeceased by one brother, "Glue Pot" Lindsay and one sister, Norma Jean Bennefield.Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Harmony Fellowship conducted by Pastor Terry Wilkerson and Joey Hudson. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.Visitation will be held 1:00-1:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.The family is at the home.Memorials may be made to Harmony Fellowship Food Pantry, 468 S. Suber Road, Greer, SC 29650.Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com