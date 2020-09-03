Linda Sue Lindsay Barnette
Greer - Linda Sue Lindsay Barnette, 79, widow of Truman Barnette, passed away on September 2, 2020.
A native of Greenville, daughter of the late Eugene and Agnes "Granny" Durham Lindsay, she was a retired employee of Exide Battery, a member of Harmony Fellowship and a "Super Nanny".
Surviving are one son, Ronnie Hayes of the home; one brother, Ted Lindsay and one sister, Bobbie Jo Hudson.
Mrs. Barnette was predeceased by one brother, "Glue Pot" Lindsay and one sister, Norma Jean Bennefield.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Harmony Fellowship conducted by Pastor Terry Wilkerson and Joey Hudson. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held 1:00-1:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Harmony Fellowship Food Pantry, 468 S. Suber Road, Greer, SC 29650.
