Linda Wood
Taylors - Linda Sue Lynn Wood, 75, passed away on March 18, 2019 at her home.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late J.D. and Gladys Lynn, she was a homemaker.
Surviving are her husband, Robert Wood of the home; one son, Bobby Wood; one brother, Joe Medlin; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Wood was predeceased by one daughter, Melissa Wood Bowers.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Wood Mortuary. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 20, 2019