The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
Linda Wood Obituary
Linda Wood

Taylors - Linda Sue Lynn Wood, 75, passed away on March 18, 2019 at her home.

A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late J.D. and Gladys Lynn, she was a homemaker.

Surviving are her husband, Robert Wood of the home; one son, Bobby Wood; one brother, Joe Medlin; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Wood was predeceased by one daughter, Melissa Wood Bowers.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Wood Mortuary. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary.

The family is at the home.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 20, 2019
