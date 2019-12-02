|
Lindsey Day Rogers
Greenville - Lindsey Day Rogers, 81, husband of Jean Rogers, went to be with his Heavenly Father, Sunday, December 1, 2019, from complications from a stroke that he had June 2018.
Lindsey was born in Liberty, SC; he was the son of the late JC "Buddy" and Ruth Rogers.
Lindsey served in the US Navy where he was stationed in Italy as an airplane mechanic. He was a very active member of Parkwood Baptist Church. He was a previous deacon at Piedmont Park Baptist Church. Lindsey retired as a supervisor in the machine shop from Steel Heddle (Greenville), and Michelin Tire Corporation, Donaldson Center. After retirement, he was the owner and operator of Rogers Body Shop in Greenville.
In addition to his loving wife of 59 years, he is survived by one daughter, Karen Jones and husband, Bob of Landrum; four grandchildren, Jesse Rogers and wife, Kat, Sgt. Christopher Rogers (USMC) and wife, Bethany, Heather Selby and husband, Travis, and Linzee King; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Juanita Cox of Piedmont and Martha Nell McClendon of Mobile, Alabama.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Rogers and Tony Rogers; and one sister, Mary Rogers.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:15 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown with the funeral service following at 1:30 p.m. in the Downtown chapel. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019