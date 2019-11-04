Services
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Ann White Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Ann White Harris Obituary
Lisa Ann White Harris

Roebuck - Mrs. Lisa Ann White Harris, age 49, wife of Gene C. "Trey" Harris, III, of 101 Switzer St., Roebuck, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice House.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Covenant Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Brad Goodale. Burial will be at Rosemont Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 7:00 until 9:00 PM Tuesday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.

The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -