Lisa F. Lichota



Greenville - It's incredibly difficult to write just a few lines for someone who can never accurately be described in words. And that much more difficult that I didn't say them to her when she was here. From my earliest memories Aunt Lisa was my idol: she could do anything and did everything. As a kid I loved her cooking, her style, Skye's bat mitzvah party, going on vacation to theme parks and riding bikes around Kiawah. As I got older I started to appreciate her life for other reasons and I realize now, that nothing stopped her from doing what she loved with the ones she loved. As a young woman she went to medical school when we were still advising women to marry a doctor, not become one. She married the love of her life, knowing that it might alienate her from certain family members. She was the ultimate big sister in the wake of Grandma Edith's passing. When she was diagnosed with cancer she didn't slow down, she attacked it and she attacked life. She chose one of the most difficult fields in medicine to tackle: pain and addiction. There was not an easy day in her life. She made what so many of us would classify as difficult decisions, but for her were easy. Every choice made for the benefit of those she loved most. So if you're hearing this today: man, how lucky are we. To have been a part of her life and to have shared a piece of her love. She is to me today as she was for me as a kid: an idol; but not just for all the fun times and good food, but for the unapologetic and uncompromising way that she lived her life. We will all find our own ways to honor her memory, for me it will be to spend more time with the ones I love and never again let anyone go without them knowing how much they mean to me and how much they've inspired me. Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 23, 2019