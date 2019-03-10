Lizelle Smyly Kinard Kennedy



Greenville - Lizelle Smyly Kinard Kennedy, 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019.



Lizelle was born August 2, 1924 in Ninety Six to the late Henry Bennett and Mary Roberts Kinard.



She was a graduate of Winthrop College where she earned a Bachelor's degree in English. After graduation, she worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority in Chattanooga, TN. Upon returning to Ninety Six, she married the late George Logan Kennedy, Jr. She remained a resident of Ninety Six, where she was a member of Ninety Six Presbyterian Church and was active in many social and civic organizations and where she enjoyed a fulfilling life surrounded by loving family and close friends.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Smyly K. Connor.



Surviving are her children, Mary K. Bailey (Phil) of Bristol, TN, George L. Kennedy, III (Michelle) of Columbia, SC; son-in-law, Barry D. Connor of Summerville, SC; and grandchildren, Jennifer C. Summers (Taylor) of Summerville, SC, Courtney B. Hall (Kevin) of Dadeville, AL, B. David Connor (Kirstin) of Greenville, SC, Robin B. Van Huss (Brian) of Bristol, TN, 1LT Philip A. Bailey (Christina) of Fort Benning, GA, G. Logan Kennedy, IV and Sarah E. Kennedy of Columbia, SC; two great grandchildren, Connor Summers and Samuel Summers; and her brother, H.B. Kinard, Jr. (Bettye) of Greenwood, SC.



A private family memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ninety Six Presbyterian Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ninety Six Presbyterian Church, 120 N. Cambridge Street, Ninety Six, SC 29666.



Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 10, 2019