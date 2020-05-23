|
Lloyd G. Davis
Duncan - Lloyd Gentry Davis, 94, widower of Lois Ailene Amos Davis, passed away May 21, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was a son of the late Otto and Ola Phillips Davis; a retired employee of Duke Power; a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II of the Rhineland and Central Europe Campaigns and a member of Duncan First Baptist Church.
Surviving are one daughter, Peggy D. Few (Joel) of Heath Springs; one son, Scott Davis (Nancy) of Walterboro; one sister, Frances Sherbert of Duncan and two grandchildren, Derek Few and Stephen Few.
Mr. Davis was also predeceased by his son, Phillip M. Davis and brother, Easley Bruce Davis.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Drew Hines. Burial will follow at Wood Memorial Park. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be limited seating available in the Chapel and the family requests that you please observe social distancing.
Visitation will follow after the committal service at Wood Memorial Park.
The family respectfully requests memorials may be made to a .
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News from May 23 to May 24, 2020