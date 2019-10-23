|
Lloyd "Pete" McAbee
Easley - Lloyd "Pete" G. McAbee, 91, of Easley, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Born in Lyman, he was a son of the late Fred and Corine Reid McAbee.
Pete graduated from Parker High School in 1945. He played baseball at Parker High and Greenville Post #3 American Legion.
In 1946, Pete played baseball for the Brandon Braves in the Piedmont Textile League. He went on to play with Brandon in the Western Carolina League during the 1947-1948 seasons.
Pete decided to join the US Air Force in 1948 and serve his country until Honorably Discharged as a SSGT in August 1952.
Upon discharge from the USAF, he returned to Brandon as the assistant Athletic Director, and continued to play baseball in the Western Carolina League.
In 1953, Pete married Carolyn Hunnicutt.
In 1955, he was appointed Athletic Director, which duties included overseeing all sports and recreation for Brandon Mill and their employees. He served in this capacity until July 1967, when Abney Mills discontinued all sports and recreation.
Pete was then given the job Treasurer-Manager of the Abney Mills Greenville Federal Credit Union. This later merged with Charleston Naval Shipyard FCU, and again later merged with Charleston Paper Mill FCU known as CPM.
After retirement from CPM FCU, he worked at Canal Insurance Company until October 2006, at the age of 78.
He was a previous member of Brandon Baptist Church, where he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, and Chairman of Deacons.
Pete was also a charter member of the Westside Gideon Camp.
He served on the Board of Directors of the Greenville Memorial Auditorium when the vote went through to build the Bi-Lo Center and was also on the Bi-Lo board.
In 1978, Pete served as a Board of Directors member for the Southern Textile Basketball Association and served as the President through 1979. He was then elected to the STBT Hall of Fame in 1986.
He was a past Treasurer of the Berea Lion's Club. He was proud to be a 32nd degree Mason, and a member of the Shrine.
Pete was so thankful to his Lord and Savior for his Salvation, and to be a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley, SC.
He is survived by his son, Pete McAbee, Jr. (Bebe); his daughter, Denise Rogers; granddaughter Meghann Reeves (Troy); and four great grandchildren, Ansley, Isaac, Wrynn, and Judson.
In addition to his loving wife and parents, Pete was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred McAbee, Jr., and Dennis McAbee; and his son-in-law, Curtis Mitchell Rogers.
The visitation will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The funeral service will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley. Burial will be held in Graceland West Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Rock Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, 201 Rock Springs Road, Easley, SC 29642; and The Life FM, PO Box 52, Greenville, SC 29602.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019