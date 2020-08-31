1/1
Lois G. Brown Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois G. Brown Smith

Greenville - Lois G. Brown Smith, 82, wife of the late George M. Smith, of Greenville, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Born in Greenville County, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Henry Brown and Eva Smith Brown Shore.

Lois was her family's matriarch, and at 82 years old, she was a sharp as tact and knew everything that was going on. She was a guiding light for her daughter and granddaughter through every day life and led by example. Lois was a woman of great strength, courage, but most of all wisdom. She was an avid collector of whatnots, figurines, and absolutely loved birds, especially hummingbirds and anything of vivid color. More than anything, she loved her family and the Lord.

She is survived by a granddaughter, Shelby Key-Hendricks, of Greenville, SC; a grandson, Christopher Paul Johnson, of Easley, SC; two great grandsons, Stephen Key (Kristen Calvert) of Kingsport, TN; and Brandon Key, of Greenville, SC; her furry friend, Lilly, and very special neighbor, Jeff Carter.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by two daughters, Shealia Johnson and Marie Davis; and a son, Homer Lee Davis, Jr.

Ms. Smith will lie in state from Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The family appreciates those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing a mask. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Graceland Cemetery West.

Lois' family encourages those at home to share your condolences on her obituary tribute wall or send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved