Lois G. Brown Smith
Greenville - Lois G. Brown Smith, 82, wife of the late George M. Smith, of Greenville, died on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Born in Greenville County, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Henry Brown and Eva Smith Brown Shore.
Lois was her family's matriarch, and at 82 years old, she was a sharp as tact and knew everything that was going on. She was a guiding light for her daughter and granddaughter through every day life and led by example. Lois was a woman of great strength, courage, but most of all wisdom. She was an avid collector of whatnots, figurines, and absolutely loved birds, especially hummingbirds and anything of vivid color. More than anything, she loved her family and the Lord.
She is survived by a granddaughter, Shelby Key-Hendricks, of Greenville, SC; a grandson, Christopher Paul Johnson, of Easley, SC; two great grandsons, Stephen Key (Kristen Calvert) of Kingsport, TN; and Brandon Key, of Greenville, SC; her furry friend, Lilly, and very special neighbor, Jeff Carter.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by two daughters, Shealia Johnson and Marie Davis; and a son, Homer Lee Davis, Jr.
Ms. Smith will lie in state from Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The family appreciates those attending to follow the CDC guidelines on social distancing and wearing a mask. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Graceland Cemetery West.
Lois' family encourages those at home to share your condolences on her obituary tribute wall or send a "Hug from Home" by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
