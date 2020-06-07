Lois Marie Boeckman
Greenville - Lois Marie Boeckman died June 6, 2020 after a brief illness.
Lois was born June 13, 1932, in Akron, Ohio, to late Thomas and Clarus Lyons Judy. She was a graduate of Garfield High School in Akron, Ohio, and The Toledo School of Nursing.
She leaves behind many who loved her dearly including her husband of 62 years, Clifford; daughters Jan Hays (John), Ann Delevante (Robert), Nancy Rosato (Craig) and Susan Coopman (Jon); grandchildren, Emma, Eric, Ben, Abby, Cole, Max, Ella, Evan and Carly; brothers Tom Judy (Marc), Roger Judy (Jeanne) and sisters Joan Englehart and Maryellen Feeman(Dick).
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert Judy (Loismarie), brother in law Jeff Feeman.
She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, and sister, an extraordinary grandparent, an active volunteer, amazing cook and avid learner and adventurer.
Above all, Lois was a master at making people feel special. Whether it was guests, neighbors, friends, family or a stranger she crossed paths with, Lois ALWAYS made the person she was with feel like they mattered.
The family asks that instead of flowers you consider a donation in Lois's name to Akron Children's Hospital (www.akronchildrens.org\giving)
A full obituary can be found at www.MackeyMortuary.com
Greenville - Lois Marie Boeckman died June 6, 2020 after a brief illness.
Lois was born June 13, 1932, in Akron, Ohio, to late Thomas and Clarus Lyons Judy. She was a graduate of Garfield High School in Akron, Ohio, and The Toledo School of Nursing.
She leaves behind many who loved her dearly including her husband of 62 years, Clifford; daughters Jan Hays (John), Ann Delevante (Robert), Nancy Rosato (Craig) and Susan Coopman (Jon); grandchildren, Emma, Eric, Ben, Abby, Cole, Max, Ella, Evan and Carly; brothers Tom Judy (Marc), Roger Judy (Jeanne) and sisters Joan Englehart and Maryellen Feeman(Dick).
She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother Robert Judy (Loismarie), brother in law Jeff Feeman.
She was a devoted wife, daughter, mother, and sister, an extraordinary grandparent, an active volunteer, amazing cook and avid learner and adventurer.
Above all, Lois was a master at making people feel special. Whether it was guests, neighbors, friends, family or a stranger she crossed paths with, Lois ALWAYS made the person she was with feel like they mattered.
The family asks that instead of flowers you consider a donation in Lois's name to Akron Children's Hospital (www.akronchildrens.org\giving)
A full obituary can be found at www.MackeyMortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.