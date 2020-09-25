Lois Sybil Jensen
Greenville - Lois Sybil Jensen passed away at NHC Mauldin 26 days before her 94th birthday.
Growing up, Sybil was quite the active girl,teen and woman: roller skating, singing in the choir, lead in the class play. Her wild red hair earned many second glances!
Later in life she enjoyed working in the yard, talking with neighbors over the fence, quilting and scrapbooking. Sybil especially enjoyed going to "horror" movies, out to eat, and to "happy hour" with one or both of her daughters. She adored her chihuahua, Mele Kalikimaka AKA "Mele." And would spend many hours with Mele in her lap watching TV horror movies.
Sybil was an active member of the Pelham Road Baptist Church for many years, cooking church dinners with her friends there.
Sybil is predeceased by her son, Jody, her younger and older brother , Michael and Warren Long. Her parents Butler and Lois Long. She is survived by her daughters, Kim Jensen and Susan Shearer, Jim Shearer, her son-in-law; three grandchildren Ryan, Carson (wife Steffany), and Mandy Schaller. In addition, six great grandchildren, Jonah, Levi, Gia, Hudson, Hayden, and Harper.
A celebration of life will be held Sat. Oct. 3 at 10:00 am at Woodlawn Memorial Park in "Remembrance" Chapel and Mausoleum, 1901 Wade Hampton Blvd. Greenville, SC 29609
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:
Greenville Humane Society www.greenvillehumane.com
Cancer Society of Greenville www.cancersocietygc.org Wounded Warriors woundedwarriorproject.org
Condolences can be made to Sybil's family at www.mackeywoodlawn.com
.