Lola B Garrett



Greenville - Lola Grace B. Garrett, 87, finally got her wish to meet Saint Peter at the Pearly Gates of Heaven where she was reunited with the love of her life, L.C. "Buddy" Garrett on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.



Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Clara McElrath Benfield.



A lifelong resident of Greenville she graduated from Parker High School and worked in the Human Resources department of Liberty Life Insurance for over 30 years. Her favorite spots to travel were Sugar Mountain and Tybee Island.



She possessed a servant's heart and lived a life in which she dedicated her time to spreading her joy and character of compassion with others.



This left her fervently adored by the family and loved ones so fortunate to have her in their lives.



Her memory lives on with her two loving daughters, Joye Lay of Columbia and Joan Garrett of Greenville; her loving son, Glenn Coker of Greenville; three wonderful grandchildren, Bryce Lay and his wife, Rachael, Garrett Lay, Grace Lay; one precious great-granddaughter, Makenna Lay; her devoted caregiver, Gina Hudson; lifetime friend, Peggy Cooper; and her beloved cat, Sasha and granddog, Buddy.



In addition to her parents, Lola was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Buddy Garrett; and one of her best friends, Reva Coker.



Although there will be no formal visitation, friends are welcome to view and leave notes of condolences for the family on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown. A service to celebrate Lola's life will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Downtown Chapel. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to Helpers of the Vine, Inc. in Greenville, SC.









