Lola Martha Mahaffey
Greenville - Mrs. Lola Martha Mahaffey McDonald, 92, devoted wife of the late James Heyward McDonald, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Born August 8, 1927 in Greenville, SC, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Ervin and Sara Pawnee Watson Mahaffey. Lola was a long-time member of Laurel Baptist Church of Greenville. She was the first full-time female employee at Greenville Tech in the business office; she retired from that same job after a long, fulfilling career, in which she spoke fondly of up until the end of her life on earth. Lola was a co-Valedictorian in her alma mater high school, West Gantt High School, where she also played basketball. She found immense joy in caring for her family and was a constant reflection of God's unwavering love.
She is survived by her wonderful daughter, Nancy Gault, of Simpsonville; two precious grandchildren, Chad Gault, Courtney Prosise and husband, Nick; three special great grandchildren, Piper, Foster, and Townes Prosise, all of Greenville; loving sister, Mary Mahaffey Kohn of Arlington, Texas; and nephew, Joseph Grayson Kohn and wife, Dale, of Texas.
Lola was preceded in death by a cherished sister, Doris Mahaffey Poston, and brother-in-law, Jimmy Kohn.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 04, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 1:15 PM at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Downtown followed by the funeral service at 1:30 PM in the chapel with The Reverend Jim Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Lola to the church or the .
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020