Services
Davenport Funeral Home, Inc. - West Union
311 South Carolina Hwy 11
West Union, SC 29696
864-638-3611
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lola Myrl Talley Wyatt Obituary
Lola Myrl Talley Wyatt

West Union - Lola Myrl Talley Wyatt, 97, wife of the late George Ford "G.F." Wyatt, Jr., of Morningside Assistant living, formerly of West Union, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Lila Doyle.

A native of Salem, SC, Mrs. Wyatt was the daughter of the late Christopher S. and Lola Hudson Talley. She retired from J.P. Stephens as a supervisor at the Clemson Plant. Mrs. Wyatt was a longtime member of Wolf Stake Baptist Church.

Mrs. Wyatt is survived by her daughter: Nancy Wyatt Fowler (Don) of West Union, SC; two grandchildren: Dale Fowler (Cindy) of Cleveland, GA and Chris Fowler (Amanda) of Greenville, SC; two great-grandchildren: Cooper Fowler and Khylee Fowler; two step-great-grandchildren: Lauren Chambers and Morgan Chapman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Wyatt was preceded in death by her brothers: Joe and Bill Talley; and sisters: Christine Dyar, Vivian Gaillard and Grace Entrekin.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Davenport Funeral Home Chapel burial will follow at Wolf Stake Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM, Thursday, prior to the service, at Davenport Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at both Lila Doyle and Morningside Assisted Living for their care and concern over the years to Mrs. Wyatt.

Flowers are accepted.

The family is at their respective homes.
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
