Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Downtown Chapel
639 North Main Street
Greenville, SC 29601
(864) 232-6733
Loraine F. Lockwood

Greenville - Loraine F. Lockwood, 80, devoted wife of Donald W. Lockwood, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Born in King, NC, she was the daughter of the late Jesse and Virginia Boyles Falkenberry.

Loraine was a member of Woodruff Road Christian Church. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, mimi and friend.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Donald W. Lockwood; precious daughter, Whitney McDaris; two wonderful grandchildren, Grayson and Tinsley McDaris; two sisters, Erlene Priddy of King NC, and Reva Foster of Charlotte NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Loraine was preceded in death by her two sisters, Beatrice Moser and Gracie Joyner; and two brothers, Clyde and William Falkenberry.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Woodruff Road Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be in Loraine's memory to Woodruff Road Christian Church, 20 Bell Rd, Greenville, SC 29607.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
